Odysseus lunar lander update: NASA, Intuitive Machines space experiment lands tilted on the moon

Odysseus – NASA and Intuitive Machines' lunar lander – has transmitted its first images back to Earth from the lunar surface, confirming that it did land on the moon, but also showing that it landed tilted, officials revealed Wednesday.

The mission marks the first time Americans have returned to the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in the 1970s, and the first commercial landing part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. It's also a precursor to the planned Artemis II and Artemis III missions, which seek to send astronauts around the moon (Artemis II) and eventually on the moon (Artemis III).

Artemis II is slated for 2025 and Artemis III is slated for 2016.

Some 350 megabits of data has been sent from space to Earth – and downloaded, NASA officials said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference. You can watch a replay of that press conference in the video player above.

The IM-1 mission launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 15 and successfully landed on the moon on Feb. 22.

It signified the United States' first return to soft landing on the moon after a hiatus spanning more than five decades.

The objective of the IM-1 mission was to place a lander, called Odysseus, near the South Pole region of the moon for the scientific study of plume-surface interactions, radio astronomy, and space weather interactions with the lunar surface.

Additionally, it was to demonstrate precision landing technologies and communication and navigation node capabilities, officials said.

Odysseus is a hexagonal cylinder that is 4.0 meters tall and 1.57 meters wide, on six landing legs with a launch mass of 1908 kg. It has the capability to carry approximately 100 kg of payload to the surface.

NASA's selection of IM-1 came about through the agency's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program and Artemis campaign, a venture where NASA teams up with commercial firms such as Intuitive Machines to oversee launch and lander operations.