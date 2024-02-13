NASCAR Hauler Showcase kicks off Speedweeks at Daytona

Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway kicked off Tuesday night with the Hauler Showcase.

All 40 Cup Series haulers lined One Daytona. The trucks were on display for fans.

Many of the haulers arrived at the track early Tuesday morning carrying two cars, a primary and a backup.

The annual showcase is part of the build-up to the sold-out 500 on Sunday. Frank Kelleher, speedway president, said the free event attracts casual fans and diehards.

"The fact that it’s the middle of the week, and you could just go out and be associated with NASCAR around these haulers, it just kind of brings that energy of what Sunday is all about," Kelleher said.

Media day at the Speedway is Wednesday. Wednesday is also the first day that cars will be on track with Cup Series qualifying. The truck series races on Friday, and the Xfinity Series races on Saturday.

You can depend on FOX 35 News for all Daytona 500 coverage, including live flag-to-flag coverage starting Sunday at 2:30 p.m.