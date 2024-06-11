National Hurricane Center tracks first disturbance of the 2024 season: How will it impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring its first disturbance of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

In an update Tuesday, forecasters said a disorganized area of low pressure located over the eastern Gulf of Mexico is bringing heavy rain and storms across southwest Florida.

This disturbance will move northeastward across Florida over the next few days, before eventually moving offshore of the U.S. Southeast coast later this week.

Overall, ingredients are not very conducive for organized tropical development in the Gulf and as this disturbance moves across Florida.

The NHC said it has a low formation chance – 20% – over the next seven days.

MORE NEWS:

However, some slow development is possible when this system is offshore the coast of the Carolinas.

Regardless of development, heavy tropical downpours will be anticipated for much of Central and Southern Florida.