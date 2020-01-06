National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Lake, Volusia Counties

article

The National Weather Service says that a tornado did touch down in Lake County as severe storms moved through on Saturday.

(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Severe storms moved through Central Florida on Saturday, causing damage in several counties.

For example, in Lake County, the Holiday RV Village on County Road 33 in Leesburg was hit.

Several roofs and carports were damaged.

One resident even received a minor cut to his head when a tree limb came through the roof of his room and hit him.

(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Advertisement

The National Weather Service announced on Monday that an EF-0 tornado did touch down in Lake County.

It lasted about 30 seconds and nobody was injured.

Volusia County also suffered from the storms.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne confirmed on Monday that

an EF-1 tornado touched in DeLand with maximum sustained winds between 90 to 100 miles per hour.

Officials say the tornado touched down near Woodward Avenue Elementary at around 11:25 and lifted four minutes later near Colorado Avenue and New York Avenue.

The National Weather Service says officials estimated a 3-mile continuous path of damage through the city.

Several city facilities were damaged, including Melching Field, the city's Little League complex and one of the water plants.

The estimated damage was roughly $25,000.

Another $30,000 to $40,000 worth of damage was done to the DeLand VFW that was affected.

(Michael Evans)

"Basically, we're out of electric, out of water. Right now, we're running generators so we don't lose all our food," Steve Langston of the DeLand VFW said. "Then it ripped off the roof, and our whole kitchen section in the back with the grill and canopy and all that, that was all ripped off. We got a lot of water damage inside from when the roof was ripped off."

Download the FOX 35 Weather App to always be up-to-date on any severe weather happening in your area.