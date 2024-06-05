Navy helicopter emergency lands in Volusia County: officials

A U.S. Navy helicopter reportedly underwent an emergency landing in Volusia County on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Just before 10 a.m., the Volusia Sheriff's Office was requested to help find a Navy helicopter that reportedly emergency landed east of State Road 11 and north of State Road 40, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to FOX 35.

A spokesperson for the Naval Air Force Atlantic said in a statement to FOX 35 that a helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Sqaudron 70 made a precautionary emergency landing. No other details were shared.

There were no injuries and no apparent damage to the helicopter.

An investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A U.S. Navy helicopter underwent an emergency landing in Volusia County on June 5, 2024, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

SKYFOX flew over the area at around noon. Video footage shows the apparent Navy helicopter behind the woods in Ormond Beach.

This is a developing story.