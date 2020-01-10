Near-record heat on tap for Central Florida this weekend

article

Temperatures in Central Florida will be higher than normal as we head into the weekend.

High pressure parked near Bermuda will provide a brisk onshore wind, with enough moisture to produce some spotty showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect unseasonably warm temperatures, in the low-to-mid 80s both days, and overnight lows in the upper 60s, near 70 degrees at area beaches.

Breezy winds will relax by Sunday, as the high pulls further away from the state.

The record temperature in Orlando for January 11 is 86 degrees, set in 2014. The record temperature in Orlando for January 12 is 85 degrees, set in 1972.

The normal high in Orlando for both days is 71 degrees.

