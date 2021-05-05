'Never Defund Police': DeSantis to give $1,000 to first responders

On Wednesday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis was on the east coast to formally announce the state legislature passed $1,000 bonuses for every sworn law enforcement officer, EMT, firefighter, and paramedic in the state.

"Some want to defund the police," Governor DeSantis said at the Satellite Beach Police Department. "We're funding the police and then some."

He added, "[to] Florida’s first responders: Help is on the way."

The announcement from Governor DeSantis comes just about a week before National Police Week. He explained that payments will begin going out after the state's budget, which has already passed the legislature, is signed into law.

The Governor spoke again on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon, specifically at the Temple Terrace Fire Department.

