Garth Brooks sets new attendance record at Orlando's Camping World Stadium

Some 70,000 fans were at Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando on Saturday for the Garth Brooks concert, setting a new concert attendance record for the outdoor venue.

Camping World Stadium confirmed the record-setting event in a tweet over the weekend.

"Tonight, @garthbrooks set the concert attendance record at Camping World Stadium. It’s going to be hard to top an intimate evening with 70,000 friends doing countless singalongs," the venue said in a tweet. "Thanks for one heckuva [sic] fun show, Garth!"

It wasn't immediately known when the previous record was set. FOX 35 has reached out to Camping World Stadium.

After his show, Brooks tweeted out a review of his own.

The outdoor venue became Camping World Stadium in April 2016, part of a multi-year naming rights sponsorship. Before that, the venue was known as Orlando Citrus Bowl, Florida Citrus Bowl, Orlando Stadium, and Tangerine Bowl, according to its website.

