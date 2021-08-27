New Bucs license plate marks Super Bowl win

article

A new license plate design is available for fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to mark the team’s Super Bowl LV victory in February.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the redesign Friday. Added to the plate is the Super Bowl’s Roman numeral designation under the team flag.

The NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy stands in the middle of the "L" and "V." "Super Bowl Champion" is spelled out along the bottom.

RELATED: Here are the top 10 specialty plates in Florida based on 2020 sales numbers

The previous plate simply featured the team flag. The Buccaneers tag ranks 10th in sales among specialty plates, with 47,621 registrations as of July 1.

Revenue from the sale of the tag, which includes a $25 specialty plate registration fee, goes to the Florida Sports Foundation Major and Regional Grant Program and the Glazer Family Foundation.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.