New data from Harvard researchers says Florida should shut down

A group of researchers and lead scientists at Harvard University have put together a new interactive map that breaks down the COVID-19 numbers across the world and the United States, all the way down to the county level.

The map is color-coded, and Florida is one of only two states in the “red.” Experts with the Harvard Global Health Institute say that means one thing: stay-at-home orders in Florida are “necessary.” Orange County officials aren’t so sure.

“If we shelter down, we will have to do it at least for six weeks. The whole country will have to do it together,” said Dr. Raul Pino with the Department of Health for Orange County. He says reopening again might lead Florida right back to where it is now. “The best solution is not to stop the economy and start the economy every three months but it’s to adhere to the guidance that has been placed so that we learn how to live with this,” said Dr. Pino.

According to the interactive map, “red” states are those with more than 25 cases per 100,000 people. Florida takes the number two spot for worst in the country in terms of the spread of COVID-19. To view the dashboard, visit GlobalEpidemics.org.

Dr. Pino says the increase in Orange County cases has dropped off the last three days, and the number of deaths has stayed steady.

“Even within the bad news, there's some good news,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Some people told FOX 35 News they’re frustrated.

“Even experts' exact opinions are a little different, so it’s hard to tell what we should be doing, but I think we’ll inevitably close down more as a response. I mean we would have to,” said Colon Batham, of Orlando.

Others say since Florida reopened, it’s too late for that.

“It’s a little bit of you can’t put the toothpaste back into the toothpaste tube,” said Alan Pagan, who lives in Orlando.

According to the map, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties are all in the “red.”