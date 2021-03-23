New Florida COVID cases jump back over 5K; 41 new resident deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,302 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now at 2,016,513.

Total resident deaths now stand at 32,820, which represents an increase of 41 since Monday, while a total of 629 non-Floridians have died in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Tuesday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,932.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 7%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 120,795 and 1,170 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 38,843 and 473 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 36,887 cases and 698 deaths. Bervard County closely mirrors Volusia with 36,438 cases but has recorded more deaths at 790.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 5,057,939 had been vaccinated through Monday. Meanwhile, 2,615,837: people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 175,379 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine..

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES

