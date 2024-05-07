New Florida law increases penalties for street racing, intersection takeovers

This week, a bill signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will increase penalties for people participating in street races and intersection takeovers.

Videos shared by FOX 35 News over the years show drivers racing down busy streets or taking over intersections, a problem that seems to be getting worse.

"It's dangerous," Orlando resident Robert Cabrera said Tuesday.

He lives near East Anderson Street and S. Summerlin Ave., where last February, a group shut the intersection down to do donuts. His neighbors weren't too happy then.

"I’m really afraid there’s going to be a fatality, so they need to stop it," Curtis Turner said.

Cabrera worries that one day, someone will lose control near his home.

"Some day, maybe, because you never know. People pass too fast," he said.

Under the new law, which goes into effect July 1, the penalty for a first-time offender will continue to be a misdemeanor, but the cap for the fine has increased to $2,000, up from $1,000.

After the second violation within a year of conviction of the first offense, the punishment now carries a third-degree felony and a fine of up to $4,000, up from a misdemeanor and a fine of up to $3,000.

Suppose you're caught during what the law considers a "coordinated street takeover," which is defined as 10 or more vehicles. In that case, you'll automatically face a third-degree felony and a fine of up to $4,000.

The offenses will continue to carry a driver's license suspension that could last several years, depending on the charge.

