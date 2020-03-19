New Smyrna Beach vehicle access ramps to close starting Friday, beaches remain open

article

Starting Friday, all vehicle access ramps at New Smryna Beach will close. Ramps at beaches in the rest of the county will follow on Saturday and Sunday.

Volusia County officials said that they hope this will help control the crowds. On Thursday, beaches in New Smyrna filled to capacity, with access ramps full by 11 a.m. One beachgoer told FOX 35 News that "it’s a really nice day out so we thought you know instead of staying inside might as well come out have a good time.”

If you do still choose to go to the beach, officials advise that you follow CDC guidelines for social distancing. Keep six feet of distance between you and other beachgoers and do not gather in groups of more than 10.

Cities and states across the nation are taking extreme measures in an attempt to flatten the curve of the coronavirus spread, such as placing “shelter in place” orders and instituting nightly curfews. In response, many people have canceled vacations and postponed spring break plans.

Florida party spots like Miami Beach have taken proactive measures by declaring it illegal for more than 10 people to gather – both on the beach and in the city. Miami Beach has also shut down bars and restaurants, although takeout and delivery were still available.

Mayors for Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale further said they would issue fines, and possibly arrest those found violating the new restrictions. However, as of March 18, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has still refused to shut down beaches entirely amid the spread of coronavirus. He just advised that people follow CDC recommendations while there.

