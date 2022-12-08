'My hat goes off to both of them': Grandmother, daughter help stop attack on security guard, sheriff says

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is releasing a new video of a security guard being attacked by two men at Old Town. Despite all the witnesses, he said it was two women who ran to help him, and one of them is a grandmother.



"They’re basically beating on this security guard that’s trying to do their job and all of a sudden you have two females who are the only ones trying to step in and prevent this guy from continuing to hurt this guy," Sheriff Lopez said.

He said he is grateful to the two good Samaritans for helping the security guard back in 2020. In the video, the sheriff said you can see a woman in a black hoodie attacked as she tries to stop the fight. So her mother, who is now 76 years old, stepped in, setting her walker aside. The suspect pushes and kicks the senior citizen, investigators said.

Authorities said Milton Leath pleaded no contest and was only sentenced to 24 months of probation stemming from an incident involving an attack on a security guard.

"In this case, there were two women – one was elderly who went to help her daughter who was getting beat on, and she ended up getting hurt as well. My hat goes off to both of them." But he’s disappointed in those who, just stood and watched. "I think a lot of others could have helped, and it would have been a lot better outcome. Put that video down, make that noise, yell, scream, draw some attention to it, and hopefully, someone else stands up and helps defend this guy."

Authorities said Milton Leath pleaded no contest and was only sentenced to 24 months of probation stemming from an incident involving an attack on a security guard.

He said Milton Leath pleaded no contest and was only sentenced to 24 months of probation. He could have received up to seven years in prison.

"If that was my grandmother, I would like to see this guy get the maximum under the color of law," said Sheriff Lopez.

A spokesperson from the State Attorney's Office said the suspect didn't have any criminal history and notified the victims of the attack beforehand. However, the mother and daughter said no one ever contacted them about the penalty, until after he received it in court, and they are outraged.