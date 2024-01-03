New video shows wild chase in Marion County that ended in deadly crash

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has released a new video that shows a wild chase that ended in a deadly crash. It happened around 11:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Kyle Last, was a suspect in a burglary, officials said. He led Marion County sheriff's deputies on a pursuit and, at one point, struck a deputy's vehicle. The video also shows Last driving off-road and blowing past stop signs in a residential area.

A deputy can be seen attempting to pull Last over, but he continued. This deputy's vehicle sustained damage, forcing him to pull over, and Last sped off.

What it doesn't show, though, is how this chase ended. Not long after, an Ocala police officer caught up to Last, where he allegedly drove straight into a business on East Fort King St. Last's black Dodge pickup truck finally stopped on the other side of the business.

According to a police report, Last partially went through the shattered windshield. EMS arrived and Last was pronounced dead at the scene.