Nicole Baldwin missing: Detectives return to home of Florida mom last seen in early November

Investigators were back at the home of a missing Florida woman on Monday.

Nicole Baldwin, a mother of three, was last seen Nov. 2 at her home off Strathmore Circle, in the Lancaster subdivision of Mount Dora.

A FOX 35 News crew observed several law enforcement officers behind crime scene tape at Baldwin's home. Investigators were at the same home for hours on Nov. 28. At that time, they removed some of her personal belongings, such as her phone, watch, and even a vehicle.

Police search the home of Nicole Baldwin, of Mount Dora, Dec. 4, 2023.

"It almost feels surreal right now. I never would have thought, you know, watching all these crime shows, until it happens to you, it's just a crazy feeling," said Alisha Baldwin, the missing woman's 20-year-old daughter.

Alisha said her mother was on medication for anxiety and depression.

On Sunday, the leader of a group of about 30 people concerned about Baldwin searched about 30 acres nearby, all to bring closure to Baldwin’s family.

"I just wish we had answers," said one neighbor who asked not to be named.

Baldwin is described as a white female who is 5'5 and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown and (dyed) blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing the same nightgown pictured in the Mount Dora Police Department's crime bulletin below (just in the color pink) with no shoes.

Police said she has a single rose tattoo on her right hand and a tattoo of flowers on her left shoulder going down her elbow.

If you see Baldwin or have any information, you're asked to contact police at 352-735-7130 or via email at policedeptcidemail@cityofmountdora.com.