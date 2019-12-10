'No bear hunt': Protestors hang banner over I-4 against having another bear hunt

article

Protestors took the streets in Central Florida on Tuesday to say that they do not want any bear hunts in Florida.

While on the way to Tallahassee to discuss the issue, the protestors stopped along Interstate 4 in Orlando. They hung up a large banner over the freeway, saying 'TELL FWC NO BEAR HUNT!"

FWC is considering having another bear hunt as a way of controlling the growing bear population.

Florida has previously held bear hunts.

