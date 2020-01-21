No bond for man accused of stabbing construction worker to death on Florida Turnpike

article

The man accused of stabbing a construction worker to death on the Florida Turnpike was ordered to be held without bond by a judge Tuesday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office captured Mason Toney, 28, Monday night and charged him with murder. Deputies said on Monday morning Toney fatally stabbed his employer William Knight, 28, at a construction site off the Florida Turnpike exit 254 to Orange Blossom Trail.

Orange County Deputy Christian Marrero said deputies responded to the scene around 11 a.m. Monday.

“Once deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab wounds. That male was pronounced dead by the Orange County Fire Department.”

Marrero said Toney fled the scene in a white pick-up truck.

Deputies spent hours searching for him and finally captured him Monday night and took him into custody without incident. Investigators are still working to find a motive in the killing.

“Detectives are thoroughly working through every lead, talking to every witness that was on scene, in order to determine what happened here,” Marrero said.