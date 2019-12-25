Non-profit group gives foster children an unforgettable Christmas experience in Central Florida

Foster kids had a blast at an unforgettable event in Florida on Christmas.

The 'Jump on the Bus' program brought 180 children and their chaperones to various entertainment spots in Central Florida.

Some of those locations included Gaylord Palms, King's Bowl, and Fun Spot Orlando.

A bystander at Gaylord Palms told FOX 35 News that "I think it's really important when you have bad memories for the holiday season, to recreate a new future."

Jump on the Bus is put on by non-profit and advocacy group, 'The Penny Project.' They are now in their seventh year. Founder Penny Jones has experience raising foster children of her own.

