Nonprofit K9s United accepting preorders for Florida-approved specialty license plate

A national nonprofit dedicated to supporting law enforcement K9 units with equipment and training is accepting preorders for its Florida-approved specialty license plate. K9s United, which is based in Jacksonville, is encouraging Florida drivers to preorder their license plates by Oct. 15 to meet the state requirement of 3,000 plates sold in order to be produced and offered statewide.

The voter-approved plate design was created to honor two special K9 officers – St. Johns County Sheriff’s Officer K9 Ryker that sadly passed in 2020, and retired Marion County Sheriff’s Officer K9 Drago that served the community for more than four years.

"Proceeds from the license plates could potentially reach $75,000 annually to help K9s United provide essential paws-on training workshops, resources, equipment, and advocacy to law enforcement K9s and their handlers," K9s United says.

The specialty license plates can be preordered by Florida residents with active state driver’s licenses for $33 from any authorized motor vehicle service center throughout the state of Florida (in person or online), or from the K9s United website for $34.

"Most importantly, $25 from each plate sold will directly benefit K9s United to support the nonprofit’s mission to educate, train and provide vital equipment and services to K9s who protect and serve their communities."