NTSB will continue Melbourne crash investigation for several days

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is trying to figure out what's happening after back-to-back deadly crashes involving Brightline trains in Melbourne.

"I was in shock like everybody was because it just seemed surreal," said Mayor Paul Alfrey.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey says he couldn't have guessed he'd be at two horrific crash sites in one week, let alone at the same spot. A total of three people died at the train crossing off W.H. Jackson Street near downtown.

On June 10th, 62-year-old Charles Julian Phillips was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the train. In surveillance video, he appears to go around a waiting car and hit the train that is going by. Just two days later, 52-year-old Lisa Ann Batchelder and passenger Michael Anthony Degasperi were killed when their vehicle collided with the train.

"It's very concerning," said Mayor Alfrey, "This appears to be a new normal, and that's unacceptable."

NTSB investigators will be at the scene for the next few days, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. A spokesperson said they're looking at the roads, track signals, and railroad operations to determine what safety recommendations could be made. Their preliminary report could come out next month.

However, Mayor Alfrey says city leaders will talk about these crashes at next week's council meeting. He says that over the last few days, he's spoken to Brightline about potential safety upgrades at this site.

The current safety setup includes a crossing arm on either side. Brightline has previously said this is the setup where trains go less than 79 miles per hour.

Mayor Alfrey says residents could​ see what's called a quad gate in the future. The design includes four long arms that make it more difficult to get around. It's a safety enhancement typically used where trains go faster - but one the mayor says may be needed here.

"I think people may have gotten comfortable knowing that the freight trains are coming through at a slower speed. You can see it coming, and you can react," said Alfrey. "With the Brightline train, you can't really react to it. Even though it's slowed down - it's still nearly 80 miles an hour."

The mayor says they're also looking into other safety reminders. He says you may see cones at the crossing. Something to catch people's eye in hopes they'll stop.

According to the Associated Press, the NTSB's final report could be between a year and two years.