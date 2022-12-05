Ocala firefighters rescue driver in 2-vehicle rollover crash

article

Firefighters in Ocala responded to a two-vehicle crash on Monday which resulted in a rollover.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of SW College Road and SW 27th Avenue. Units arrived to find a red compact SUV on its roof, blocking southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave. A silver sedan was parked in a nearby parking lot.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Ocala firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SW College Road and SW 27th Ave., Dec. 5, 2022. [Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue]

The driver of the SUV was trapped, and hydraulic tools were required to remove both driver’s side doors to gain access to the patient. The driver was removed and transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.