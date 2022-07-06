Ocala reducing hours at city's Aquatic Fun Centers due to lifeguard shortage

Central Florida is not immune to a lifeguard shortage that is impacting beaches, community pools, and water parks across the country.

The City of Ocala has announced it is reducing hours of operation at its two "Aquatic Fun Centers" beginning Tuesday, July 12. These reduced hours are to allow for the city to maintain state safety guidelines for a ratio of 25 swimmers to one lifeguard, says Ocala Recreation and Parks Director, Preston Pooser.

According to the American Lifeguard Association, there is a nationwide lifeguard shortage affecting about a third of the country’s public pools.

"Unfortunately, this has been a trend over the last several years, even before COVID-19," Pooser added. "We have experienced increased challenges in recruitment and retention of summer lifeguards. We begin the annual recruitment process as early as February and offer highly competitive pay. However, only 60% of our positions were filled this summer."

The Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center, 2390 SW 36th Ave., and the Hampton Aquatic Fun Center, 255 NW Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., will alternate operating days and continue to host two sessions per day. Effective July 12, pool hours of operations are listed below:

Hampton Aquatic Fun Center

Wednesday, July 13 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Friday, July 15 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 21 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Friday, July 29 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. (If staffing levels meet safety guidelines)

Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center

Tuesday, July 12 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 14 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 16 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Friday, July 22 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 28 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. (If staffing levels meet safety guidelines)

Admission per session for a single individual is $2 for children ages 17 and under and $3.50 for adults ages 18 and up. For more information, visit www.ocalafl.org/aquatics or call the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department at 352-368-5517.