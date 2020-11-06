Ocala woman killed in crossfire during bar shooting

An Ocala woman was killed after two men started shooting at each other inside a South Florida bar, according to deputies.

Investigators have identified the victim as 32-year-old Marissa Harris. The incident happened at Rookie’s Ale House in Dania Beach on Wednesday.

The Broward County Sheriff’s office says when the argument and subsequent shooting happened inside the bar, Harris was an innocent bystander. Deputies have not made any arrests yet.

A mother and student, Harris was in South Florida to visit family and friends and show them her new car.