Woman shot, killed by 11-year-old in Ocoee; child in custody: police

A 55-year-old woman was shot and killed by her 11-year-old relative at a home in Ocoee on Friday morning, according to police.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Idaho Court, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

Officers arrived at the home and found a woman, later identified as Sandra Pape King, who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police determined that she had been shot by her 11-year-old relative who lived with her. It remains unclear at this time what their familial relationship was.

The 11-year-old is in custody, police said.

Police said they aren't looking for any other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.