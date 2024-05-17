Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot, killed by 11-year-old in Ocoee; child in custody: police

By Dani Medina
Updated  May 17, 2024 8:22pm EDT
OCOEE, Fla. - A 55-year-old woman was shot and killed by her 11-year-old relative at a home in Ocoee on Friday morning, according to police. 

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Idaho Court, according to the Ocoee Police Department. 

Officers arrived at the home and found a woman, later identified as Sandra Pape King, who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. 

Police determined that she had been shot by her 11-year-old relative who lived with her. It remains unclear at this time what their familial relationship was. 

The 11-year-old is in custody, police said. 

Police said they aren't looking for any other suspects. 

The investigation is ongoing. 