Woman shot, killed by 11-year-old in Ocoee; child in custody: police
OCOEE, Fla. - A 55-year-old woman was shot and killed by her 11-year-old relative at a home in Ocoee on Friday morning, according to police.
The incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Idaho Court, according to the Ocoee Police Department.
Officers arrived at the home and found a woman, later identified as Sandra Pape King, who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Police determined that she had been shot by her 11-year-old relative who lived with her. It remains unclear at this time what their familial relationship was.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Starliner launch: Boeing, NASA, ULA target holiday weekend for possible test flight with crew
- Thunder on Cocoa Beach returns to Brevard County this weekend
- Arrest made in Flagler County 'swatting' call to Buddy Taylor Middle School, sheriff says
- Florida neighbors, wildlife rescuers save baby eagle that fell out of its nest
The 11-year-old is in custody, police said.
Police said they aren't looking for any other suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.