Charges nearing for 3 who attacked a UCF student at Neo-Nazi rally, sheriff says

FOX 35 News continues to investigate the Neo-Nazi rally in Central Florida where a University of Central Florida (UCF) student was attacked.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office say they are close to an arrest in the case. While those arrests are pending, the UCF student attacked is still trying to rationalize what happened.

"I’m still feeling traumatized. It’s not something that’s easily to get over, per se," said David Newstat.

Video footage captures Newstat being attacked by people at a Neo-Nazi rally on the corner of Alafaya Trail and Waterford Lakes Parkway. Newstat who is believes someone at the rally saw his Israeli flag license plate and surrounded his car. He said he was spat on, pepper-sprayed, punched, and kicked by his attackers.

"I’m usually a very strong-willed person. Strong emotionally and emotionally stable, but I just feel like this event itself has caused me mental deterioration and any sort of well-being that I thought I had," Newstat added.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are close to arresting at least three of the people involved in the incident.

"We’re working with the anti-defamation league who actually helped identify some of these people. I’ve reached out to Jewish leaders in our community as well to let them know that if they feel threatened by anyone in our community to please let us know," said Mina.

Rabbi Chaim Lipskier of the Chabad at UCF said they have received an outpouring of support from the community and local law enforcement since the incident.

"We are always made to feel that we’re being looked after," said Lipskier.

Law expert Whitney Boan says that if the suspects are charged with a hate crime their charges would be elevated.

"Whatever level the maximum punishment that they would usually be charged with it basically goes up one level," said Boan.

Charging someone with a hate crime isn’t as easy as it seems. A prosecutor would have to prove the suspect knew the person was a part of a marginalized community before the crime and not all hate speech is illegal.

"Even if you’re saying things that are hateful, as long as you’re not threatening violence or causing injury which could be emotional, it’s not per se illegal and it could be free speech," said Boan.

Newstat says he is thankful for all the support he has received from the community. He is glad the sheriff’s office is taking what happened seriously and he hopes the charges are strong.

"The truth is that every single one of us takes it upon themselves to make it their mission to be kind to one more person it will bring so much more goodness and kindness and dispel all of this darkness and hate," said Lipskier.

