Officer moved to tears after being gifted with stuffed animal gift resembling his late K-9 partner

Grab the tissues.

A police officer in Washington state was moved to tears after a family gifted him with a stuffed animal in memory of his K-9 partner who recently passed away.

Cassandra Berg posted video to social media of the touching moment Officer Madsen opened the gift from her family that resembled K-9 Lemon. In the video, Madsen opened the box and teared up when he saw what was inside.

According to the Pasco Police Department, K-9 Lemon died on Dec. 2 due to a medical crisis.

Berg told FOX 35 News that her family was recently going through a difficult time and met Madsen and Lemon while bringing donuts to the station.

"He invited me and my kids to meet all the K9’s and on that day, he pretty much put my family back together by giving us a very special moment," she said. "So when it came to Lemon dying, I wanted to give him back something to try to make him feel a little bit better like he did for us."

Advertisement

Berg says Lemon, who served with the police department for 8 years, was loved dearly by the entire community.

"He was such a sweet sweet dog and the crazy thing is, he didn’t just touch my family. He touched our whole community. We all love K9 lemon!"