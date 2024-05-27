Officer rescues kitten from busy Florida highway
ALACHUA, Fla. - A tiny kitten may have used one of its nine lives before being rescued by a kind officer from the Alachua Police Department.
"I just found a baby kitten in the middle of 441," the officer is heard saying in a video recorded by his body camera.
The kitten was alone in the middle of U.S. Highway 441 in Alachua County.
In a social media post, the police department expressed gratitude to a Mi Apá Latin Café truck driver who partially blocked the road with his vehicle to protect the kitten.
"We're thrilled to share that this little furball has found a loving forever home with one of our amazing dispatchers," the post read.