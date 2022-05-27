Persimmons Fire: Homes destroyed, damaged in fast-moving Florida brush fire

A fast-moving brush fire damaged or destroyed multiple homes and structures Friday afternoon in Brevard County and forced another 50 to be evacuated, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.



The fire, named the "Persimmons Fire," was reported shortly after noon and grew to 20 acres, near U.S. Highway 1 and Camp Road, not far from the City of Cocoa, said Don Walker, communications director for Brevard County.

Ten structures – mostly mobile homes – were damaged in the fire, five of which were completely destroyed, according to Walker and Brevard County Fire Rescue.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was 100% contained, according to a tweet from the Brevard County Emergency Management Office.

A wildfire in Brevard County, known as the Persimmons Fire, was fully contained just after 5 p.m. after burning through approximately 20 acres. Ten homes were damaged by the fire and five were completely destroyed, investigators said. [Image courtesy Expand

Firefighters were now working to put out various smaller spot fires, he said.

Video from SKYFOX showed at least two homes that appeared to be completely destroyed, a third on fire, as well as a number of charred trees. Emergency crews were seen spraying water on a number of structures, as black and gray smoke billowed into the air. Watch video in the player above.





One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital, the official said. No civilians have been hurt.

Volunteers were headed to the area to help people who may be displaced because of the fire, said Duhane Lindo, regional communications manager for American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.