Florida teen dead after 'accidentally' being shot by his friend in Casselberry, police say

In a newly released 911 call, you can hear a devastated and frantic mother telling a dispatcher that her 18-year-old son had just accidentally shot his 17-year-old friend.

Casselberry Police, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, and the Seminole County Fire Department responded to a home on Paddock Way late Thursday after the teen's mom reported the incident.

"He just told me he had accidentally killed his friend, and he is panicking," the mother told a dispatcher, "and I said, ‘Call 911 now!’ and he said, 'No, I can't.' I said, ‘Call 911!’ and then he hung up on me."

In the call, the mother also expressed concern that her son might harm himself. He had already left the scene by the time officers arrived but was quickly located not far from the home, police said. The teen who was shot, identified on Friday as Isaiah Santiago, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The family of the teen who reportedly shot Santiago has said they wish to speak with an attorney prior to meeting with investigators, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Meanwhile, Casselberry homicide detectives are working closely with the Seminole County Medical Examiner’s Office to gather additional evidence. There have been no charges or arrests in this case, so the identity of the 18-year-old boy has not been released by investigators.

There have been several cases across Florida in recent months where children or young adults have unintentionally injured or killed themselves, a family member, or a close friend with an unsecured, loaded gun, police say.

"Heartbreakingly, many of these incidents result in death and forever change the lives of everyone involved," said Casselberry Police Chief Krantz.

Authorities said it is critical in any medical emergency that 911 be contacted immediately, prior to calling anyone else. The Casselberry Police Department encourages everyone to follow important gun safety practices and to keep loaded firearms locked up within the home.