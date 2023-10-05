Officials: 16-year-old missing from Lake County, Florida

Florida authorities are looking for a missing 16-year-old from Lake County.

Aliyah Duncan, 16, was last in the area of Sundance Drive in Grand Island, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, dark hoodie, and dark gym shorts. She's described as 5' 6 with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is is asked to contact Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101