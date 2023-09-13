Olivia Rodrigo bringing highly anticipated 'GUTS' World Tour to Florida in 2024

article

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her highly anticipated GUTS World Tour to Florida and fans will have two chances to see her perform in the Sunshine State.

It's a good idea, right?

The "vampire" singer, who performed at the MTV VMAs on Tuesday night, announced the new tour Wednesday celebrating her sophomore album that was released last week. The tour kicks off in Palm Springs on February 23, 2024 and will travel the U.S. and Europe before circling back to Los Angeles on August 14, 2024.

The 20-year-old pop star will make two stops in Florida in March 2024 – Orlando's Amway Center on March 5 and Miami's Kaseya Center on March 6. The opener will be Chappell Roan.

Fans must register for the Verified Fan Presale before 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17 for a chance to receive a code to get into the sale.

If you're selected in the presale, you'll get a confirmation email on September 20. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 21.

Registering for the presale does not guarantee tickets.

Here's a look at the North America tour dates for Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour: