Olympians and amateur triathletes to race in Challenge Daytona

Runners, bikers and swimmers are taking over the track at the Daytona International Speedway.

Triathletes and triathlon fans from around the world at the World Center of Racing for Challenge Daytona.

More than 1,600 athletes are registered for this weekend’s races – of those more than 40 Olympic and professional triathletes from around the world like Lucy Charles-Barclay from the U.K. and Lionel Sanders from Canada.

“This is the epitome of speed here,” Sanders said. “So I’m really excited to do the bike portion in particular because you’re never going to find a better place to do a time trial.”

The triathlon will require a 1.2 mile swim in Lake Lloyd, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1 mile run.

“It should be lots of fun and lots of pain as well,” Charles-Barclay said.

This is the second year for Challenge Daytona – putting the racetrack on the map for more than just NASCAR.

“It’s a really unique way for us to use the facility,” Chip Wile, president of the Daytona International Speedway said. “We call it the World Center of Racing – this proves that we will race anything.”

Unlike traditional triathlons, the spectators will be able to see it all from the stands.

“Maybe one day we can fill all of the stands!” Sanders said.

Challenge Daytona isn’t just for the professionals. Amateurs and enthusiasts can still register for a variety of races for this weekend.

Anyone wanting to admire all of the action can enjoy free admission to the stands.

