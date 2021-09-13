On Missing Children’s Day, Florida investigators continue long quest to solve disappearances

There will be a ceremony Monday morning in Florida’s capital to call attention to all of the missing children in the state.

For the Tampa Bay area, it’s been 21 years since Zachary Bernhardt vanished from Clearwater. His mom called to report him missing just before 5 a.m. on September 11th, 2000.

The third-grader who vanished would be 28 years old today. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement lists him as one of seven children missing and in danger — the longest-running Amber Alert in the state.

One night in November 1997, Sabrina Aisenberg vanished from her crib at her Valrico home. Her parents tucked her into bed and by the following morning, Sabrina – along with her yellow blanket -- were gone.

She would now be in her 20s.

Sabrina Aisenberg has been missing since 1997. Florida officials provided an age-progression photo of her.

Jennifer Marteliz has been missing since November 15, 1982. She was just seven years old when officials say she disappeared while she was on her way home from Shaw Elementary School. Officials said she was last seen after school, around 3 p.m., about on block from her home.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Jennifer has three moles: one on the right side of her nose, one on her upper chest and one on her collar bone. She has dark brown eyes. Click here for more info on this case.

Jennifer Marteliz has been missing since 1982.

Tinze Huels is another decades-old case unsolved in Tampa. She went missing in 1984 at the age of 17. She left home to go to a laundromat and never returned. Her car was found abandoned in a parking lot before her purse was found at a campsite two weeks later.

The only item found were her set of keys.

Tinze Huels has been missing since 1984.

Some cases, like Marteliz and Huels, have few details on what could have happened, but others in the database lead to family members and alleged kidnappings.

Anyone with information on any of these cases can call 1-800-843-5678, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

FDLE's ceremony for Florida's missing children will take place Monday morning in the courtyard of the Florida Capitol.