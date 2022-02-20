ONE DAYTONA seeing historic sales during Daytona 500

article

With over 150,000 people inside the Daytona International Speedway and many more outside, local shops are seeing a huge boost in business.

All 40 tenants at ONE DAYTONA are reaping the benefits of a full capacity crowd. ONE DAYTONA President Roxanne Ribeakoff tells FOX 35 News they have seen historic sales numbers thanks to some passionate fans.

"I feel the vibes coming. It’s coming. As it gets closer it gets better," said race fan Matt Thomas

The atmosphere inside the track matches the one outside as fans from all over the country funnel through ONE DAYTONA.

"A few years ago was awesome. This year’s looking way better the last few races," said Thomas.

ONE DAYTONA has been hosting events all week for the sold-out crowd. Ribeakoff says the Daytona 500 sold out faster than ever before.

"Restaurants are packed. We’ve got lines out the door. There are two-hour waits at some of them, so that’s wonderful," said Ribeakoff. "Both of our hotels here are sold out, so it’s just been a great week for our tenants here at ONE DAYTONA."

Tiano’s Cuccina Italiano is experiencing its first of hopefully many Daytona 500s.

"We can expect anything. We don’t even know. We are prepared for anything," said owner Vittorio Tiano.

Vittorio says traffic has been steady all week and the massive crowds are helping after the pandemic slowed things down.

"People are just happy to be out on this beautiful day doing something really exciting," said Ribeakoff. "It doesn’t get any better than this."

