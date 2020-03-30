OneBlood aims to complete plasma transfusions from those who have recovered from coronavirus

article

OneBlood, a not-for-profit blood center serving Florida and the southeastern United States, says that they will soon collect plasma from people who have recovered from coronavirus.

With this plasma, the center reportedly hopes that to complete transfusions to those in life-threatening situations because of coronavirus.

OneBlood explained that those who recover from coronavirus infection have developed antibodies to the virus. These antibodies remain in the plasma portion of their blood. So, transfusing that plasma into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost to the patient's immune system and possibly help them recover.

The experimental treatment, which OneBlood said is called 'COVID-19 convalescent plasma,' has been approved b the FDA to use on an emergency basis.

The center said that they plan to begin collecting plasma from qualified donors in the coming weeks. They also plan to offer the therapeutic agent to hospitals to treat severely ill coronavirus patients.

Potential donors reportedly must meet the following criteria:

COVID-19 convalescent plasma must only be collected from recovered individuals if they are eligible to donate blood.

Required testing must be performed and the donation must be found suitable.

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test.

Complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation.

Have a negative result for COVID-19.

Meet all standard FDA blood donation requirements.

As with all transfusions, the donor and the patient will need to have compatible blood types.

