‘Operation Santa Paws’ delivers shelter pets to families in Lake County

The Lake County Animal Shelter delivered pets to families on Christmas Eve.

Roxy the dog gets the best gift of all this Christmas. She’s leaving the Lake County Animal Shelter, going home to her new family.

It’s all part of the shelter’s “Operation Santa Paws.” Families adopt a new pet and volunteers deliver them on Christmas Eve.

“Amazing,” Roxy’s new owner Astrid Caprioglio said. “Amazing. We couldn’t wait. We were like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s coming today.’”

Roxy loves her new family.

“It’s just amazing because [my kids] wanted a new dog,” Caprioglio said. “It’s just seeing them for Christmas having the perfect dog is amazing.”

The volunteers who made the special Christmas Eve delivery said the gift is just as special for them.

“We love animals and it is just something we love to do to help out the animal shelter,” volunteer David Moss said.

There’s still time for a New Year’s fur baby. The Lake County Animal Shelter is doing free pet adoption until the end of the year.