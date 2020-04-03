Orange County coronavirus testing site reaches capacity 7 minutes after opening

article

The coronavirus testing site at the Orange County Convention Center had to close for the day just 7 minutes after opening, according to the county on social media.

"As of 9:07 a.m. this morning, the @OCCC #COVID19 Drive-Through Testing Site has closed for the day due to volume and demand," Orange County FL tweeted.

The testing site opens at 9:00 a.m.

The site is alotted 250 tests per day. This week, age requirements were lifted to give those under 65 years of age the ability to be tested. Now anyone with symptoms, regardless of age, can come get tested at the drive-thru site at the Orange County Convention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

