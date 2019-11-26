Orange County deputies arrest man in connection to July homicide

The Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man in connection to the killing of a 58-year-old woman back in July.

Gary M. Brumfield Jr., is accused of killing Vera Jones in a home on W. Jackson St. He was taken into custody on Monday.

"Our Homicide Detectives worked diligently to bring some justice to Ms. Jones’ family," the sheriff's office tweeted.

Brumfield Jr. is facing a second-degree murder charge.

No further details have been released at this time.



