Florida Missing Child Alert issued for toddler and baby from Orlando

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a toddler boy and baby boy missing from their home in the Parramore neighborhood.

Two-month-old Legend Forbes and 4-year-old Nasim Forbes were last seen at a home on South Street and Woods Avenue in Orlando.

According to Orlando police, the two children were taken by their biological mother from the foster mother on Monday, March 13, and were never returned.

Deputies believe they could be with 40-year-old Misty Brown and 60-year-old Barbara Armstrong.

Barbara Armstrong

Misty Brown

Deputies believe Misty's hair is now dyed black and is no longer red.

Investigators ask if you see any of them, please call 911.