Orange County deputy arrested after allegedly choking, stepping on daughter for using tablet during homework

Stream FOX 35 News:

An Orange County deputy was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly choked, stepped on and hit his 13-year-old daughter with a belt because he was angry that she was using a tablet to help her with homework, according to an arrest affidavit from the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Tristan Chattic, who was hired by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in February 2015, has been relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay amid the criminal investigation, the sheriff's office said. The 39-year-old deputy has been charged with felony aggravated child abuse after the incident that unfolded at his home in Debary on Wednesday.

Volusia County deputies responded to Fish Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night for the report of a domestic violence issue. They spoke with Chattic's wife, who said she lives with Chattic and their two children, a 13-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy, according to the arrest affidavit. Deputies said they were in the hospital because Chattic's wife feared her daughter was injured in an incident involving Chattic.

The 13-year-old daughter was sitting on a barstool in the living room working on her homework using a tablet, the affidavit said. She was using the Alexa feature on the tablet to help answer questions she had about her homework, and her father allegedly became angry at her for using an electronic device. Chattic unplugged the tablet and his daughter plugged it back in, causing Chattic to "become extremely angry," the affidavit said.

Chattic then yelled at her for disobeying him, slapped her in the face, grabbed her hair and put his hand around her neck and choked her, according to the affidavit. He also allegedly pushed her backward on the barstool, causing her to fall to the ground and hit her head on the ground. Deputies said Chattic also stepped on his daughter's back with one of his feet pinning her down before taking his belt off and hitting her with it.

Chattic's wife said she didn't see the start of the altercation, but did see Chattic stepping on his daughter's back as he hit her with a belt, the affidavit said.

"She went to intervene, but (Chattic) was in a rage at this point," the affidavit said. Chattic's wife also told deputies that he has started to become increasingly angry and is unable to control his temper, adding that he "went too far" with his daughter's punishment. She also said their relationship has become "very volatile" as of late, despite having been married for many years, adding that he "has never become physical but is very mentally and emotionally abusive," the affidavit said.

Deputies eventually made contact with Chattic at his home after a couple of attempts, but he was "hesitant to speak" with the deputy, the affidavit said. Deputies asked Chattic questions about the incident and at first, he "acted as if he was unaware of any incident," but then said he remembered what happened and would talk about it.

Chattic told deputies that his daughter wasn't allowed to have any electronics because she was grounded and that made him upset, the affidavit said. He also said he "gently" grabbed her off the barstool in an attempt to "scare" her."

Deputies became aware of a video camera inside the home, but Chattic said the camera was only used to make sure the kids aren't grabbing snacks after bedtime. Deputies said due to the discrepancies, the "suspicious nature" of the camera recordings being completely missing and all the statements provided, Chattic was placed under arrest.

RELATED NEWS :

Chattic's supervisors were notified and they arrived to his house to relieve him of his duties and collect his patrol car and law enforcement belongings, the affidavit said. He was then transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Sheriff John Mina said these allegations are "extremely serious."

"At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty. I have a zero tolerance policy toward child abuse - or any form of domestic violence. These allegations will be thoroughly investigated and the results of that investigation will be made public," Sheriff Mina said.