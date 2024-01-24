Orlando, 2 other Florida cities among the nation's top 50 cities with the most bed bugs: study

A new study by Orkin – a pest control company with more than 120 years of experience – recently revealed its list of the top 50 US cities with the most bed bugs, and unfortunately, the City Beautiful made the cut.

Don't worry, though. Orlando did not take first place.

Chicago claimed the top spot, followed by New York in second place and Philadelphia securing the third position.

This is the fourth year in a row that Orkin has released this study.

Out of the Florida cities, Tampa, which ranked at No. 31 this year, saw the largest jump, moving up the list by ten.

Miami came in at No. 45 and Orlando secured the 46th spot, having moved up the list by one this year.

See the full list here.

This photo taken on November 28, 2023 shows a magnified view of a bedbug through the eyepiece of a microscope as people attend a lecture on bedbug control at the Korea Pest Control Association (KPCA) in Seoul. South Korea has been largely bedbug-free Expand

What are bed bugs?

Orkin defined bed bugs as small insects that come out of hiding at night to take blood from humans or animals. They are often red to dark brown in color.

The pests often cling to items like luggage, purses and other personal items, traveling from place to place with ease.

"While bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, they are excellent at hiding. Involving a trained professional at the sight of a bed bug introduction is recommended," Orkin Entomologist Ben Hottel, said in a statement.

How to prevent bed bugs

Most people get bed bugs while traveling, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Officials said to inspect everything that you bring home for signs of bed bugs.

If you spot signs of the pest, you should immediately wash all the clothing you brought home from the trip and use a hand steamer to clean your luggage, as a garment steamer will kill bed bugs and their eggs.