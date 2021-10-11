Orlando Air & Space Show Oct. 16-17

The Orlando Air & Space Show comes to Orlando Sanford International Airport October 16-17 and will feature the Air Force Thunderbirds.

Gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Flight Line Club and Corporate Chalets will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The aerial portion of the show runs from noon to approximately 4 p.m.

There will be a variety of aircraft on static display inside the event site. All tickets must be purchased online or by phone and will not be available on-site at the airport.

In addition to the Thunderbirds, there will be a number of other performers:

The F-18 Rhino Demo Team flies the F/A-18F Super Hornet in a 15-minute demonstration of the Navy's workhorse carrier - based fighter.

The V-22 Osprey is a highly versatile tilt-rotor aircraft. The aircraft operates as a helicopter when taking off and landing vertically.

Scott "Scooter" Yoak will put on a dazzling aerobatic display in this amazingly restored P-51D Mustang . This P-51 is a celebration of our nation’s armed forces.

The United States Special Operations Command Parachute Team, known as the SOCOAM Para-Commandos , is composed of volunteers from the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and U.S. government civilians who are assigned to the Special Operations Command.

The Navy Legacy Flight will feature the FA/18 Super Hornet and an F4U Corsair formation flight showcasing the past and future of Naval aviation.

The Douglas C-47 was a direct militarized variant of the Douglas DC-3 airliner.

The EA-18G Growler is the most advanced airborne electronic attack (AEA) platform and is the only one in production today. A variant of the combat-proven F/A-18F Super Hornet, the Growler provides tactical jamming and electronic protection to U.S. military forces and allies around the world.

The B-25 Bomber was used by the U.S and its allies in every theater of World War II.

John Black flies his Super Decathlon to the edge of the envelope putting on a dynamic display and showing what you can really make an over-the-wing airplane do.

Advertisement

To see ticket options, visit the Orlando Air & Space Show website. For more information, call 407-442-1786.