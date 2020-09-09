Orlando Immunology Center waiting for information on AstraZeneca vaccine investigation

A clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine is on hold. Orlando was one of 33 sites to participate in this study, despite the hold, there's still hope for a COVID-19 vaccine.

At the Orlando Immunology Center, the AstraZeneca vaccine clinical trial is on a temporary hold, after someone in the UK had an adverse reaction.

"We need to determine if this incident was associated with the vaccine or not. At our site we have about 50 subjects enrolled," Dr. Edwin DeJesus, OIC Medical Director said.

Dr. DeJesus said no one locally had an adverse reaction.

"They’re doing the right thing. They’re doing the ethical thing. Taking the trial. They have some unexplained adverse effect that may or may not be related to the vaccine," explained University of South Flordia Associate Professor of Medicine Dr. Michael Teng.

He said this is not uncommon and why there are phase three trials.

Advertisement

"If anything, this should give confidence to companies doing the vaccine trials the right way. This is exactly what’s supposed to happen," he added. "If you come up with an unexpected illness, something you can’t explain, you need to stop and take a look at it."

Dr. Teng said researchers are still on the right path in finding a vaccine for COVID-19.

"Even if that vaccine fails, not only do we have the two going through advanced phase trials but we have others in the pipeline."

At the Orlando Immunology Center, they plan to wait and see what happens next.

Dr. DeJesus said, "They’re working hard to investigate, we should have an answer by the end of the week.