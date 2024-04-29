Orlando man, 74, killed in scooter crash involving SUV: FHP
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando man is dead after his scooter collided with an SUV on Sunday night, troopers said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Town Loop Boulevard and Town Center Boulevard in Orange County.
The 74-year-old man was traveling northbound on Town Loop Blvd. when he attempted to make a right turn and entered the direct path of an SUV, FHP said.
The scooter rider, the driver of the SUV and two passengers were taken to a local hospital. The rider was pronounced dead. The others suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.