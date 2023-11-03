Orlando pilot dressed as dog surprises kids with candy on Halloween flights: 'He was outstanding'

An Orlando-based pilot was highlighted by his airline this week for "going the extra mile" during Halloween flights.

MCO-based Captain Michael Peters wore a costume and handed out candy to kids on three flights on Tuesday, according to Frontier Airlines. The kids were even welcome to trick-or-treat in the cockpit to celebrate the holiday.

Coincidentally enough, Halloween is also Peters' birthday!

A photo on Facebook of Peters' costume revealed he wore a giant Pug mask, much to the delight of a young passenger dressed as Buddy the Elf.

"He was outstanding today," said MCO-based flight attendant and instructor Shilah Hipps. "He truly exemplified going the extra mile and enjoyed it. The kids and other passengers were elated."

MCO commented on the post.

"Shoutout to Captain Michael for going above and beyond to make their travels so sweet!" the airport's official account said.