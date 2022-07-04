New surveillance video shows crowds running during Orlando Fourth of July fireworks show

Orlando police released surveillance video Tuesday morning that appears to show the moment crowds began to leave en masse during the Fourth of July fireworks show Monday night at Lake Eola Park in downtown. Police suspect that a noise caused the initial panic, and not gunfire or a shooting. So far, there is no evidence of gunfire or a shooting.

Police Chief Orlando Rolon said there are two people in the video who appear to have jogged by shortly before people began to disperse. Those individuals could have no connection to the incident, he said, but police would like to talk to them. Police also asked people to share any videos taken in the area.

More than 100,000 people are estimated to have been at Lake Eola Park for the fireworks show, which started about 30 minutes late, according to a spokesperson for the City of Orlando. The spokesperson said the city had to find a new fireworks vendor about a week before Monday's show, and the new vendor experienced staffing and equipment delays.

The video showed two people apparently jogging by, followed moments later as people are seen dropping to the ground, running away, or climbing over bushes.

"Still have not found any evidence to indicate that something like a shot was fired or anything like that occurred," Chief Rolon said.

Nearly a dozen people were hurt during the rush, but those injuries were said to be minor, according to officials. About 11 people were briefly separated from their families or groups, police said, and were reunited late Monday.

TIMELINE: WHAT HAPPENED AT LAKE EOLA?

The fireworks were expected to start between 9:10-9:15 p.m., but ultimately began at 9:45 p.m.

Police said the commotion among the crowd approximately began six minutes later, around 9:51 p.m. Videos around that time show fireworks at Lake Eola, fireworks being launched over on Pine Street, following by the rush of people leaving the lake on the western side of the park, near the Walt Disney Amphitheater.

Anyone with videos or photos from incident at Lake Eola are asked to send them to Orlando police. You can upload your footage HERE.

After several confusing minutes, the Orlando Police Department tweeted that there was no threat to the public.

"To our community members now in Downtown Orlando, please know that there is NO evidence of a shooting in the area. Our officers are now working to secure the area. There is NO public safety hazard at this time," the agency tweeted at 10:09 p.m.

Still, several families and friends were separated during the panic and that prompted the Orlando Police Department to establish a Family Reunification Designated Area at N. Rosalind Ave. and E. Robinson St. An Orlando deputy police chief tells FOX 35 that there were about a dozen injuries from a stampede.

At 10:23 p.m. Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that the confusion at Lake Eola "was caused by a noise during the fireworks show. There appears to eb no threat at this time. Be safe."

On Tuesday, Orlando police Chief Rolon also said the deadly shooting earlier Monday during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, may have put the crowd further on edge, compared to last week's fireworks show at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs, a city north of Orlando.

"It’s not uncommon for us to host huge events, like the one we’re going to host tonight," Rolón told FOX 35 in advance of Monday's event. "Incidents like this do remind us that our alert status must always be high. Our awareness must always be high. But also a reminder to our citizens that we need their help to keep our community safe."

Several police agencies and officers were at the park, both in uniform and not in uniform, according to authorities. There were also cameras around the park being monitored.