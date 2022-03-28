Orlando TikTok stars want to help raise funds for Tyre Sampson's memorial

Community members gathered Monday night to remember 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who died Thursday after he fell out of his seat while riding an attraction at ICON Park.

The ride has been shut down since Thursday while an investigation looks at what happened, how it happened, and how it can be prevented from happening again.

While that goes on, community members are also hoping to help Sampson's family by covering the costs to fly his remains back to his home in St. Louis, Missouri, and help cover the costs of his funeral.

"It really blows my mind; I can only imagine how she feels when she wakes up in the morning not being able to see her son in the morning," said Desiree Thomas, who attended the funeral.

She's one half of the "D&Z Family," a popular account on TikTok – they have five million followers. For them, they wanted to show support for the family.

"Coming together in times like this to show support, I think that’s what means the most," said Isaiah Edwards.

They have been in contact with the Sampson's family attorney. They're hoping to inspire others to help in whatever way they can, whether that's through donations, flowers, or prayers.

"When you live in a community, you have to let people know and be an example to let people know we can be together and come together as one whole," said Edwards.

Miles away in St. Louis, that support is being heard by his family and those closest to him, including his football coach.

"It definitely means a lot that people are taking his story in … and being receptive to it," said Coach AJ Jones.

Tyre was an honor student, loved football, and aspired to play in the NFL someday.

The boy's body was released from the medical examiner's office and transported to a local funeral home, officials said.

On Monday, state officials investigating the incident released documents, including the operations manual for the Orlando FreeFall, which indicated that Tyre may have exceeded the weight restrictions to safely be on the ride.

The owners of ICON Park also submitted a letter asking Slingshot Group, which operates both Orlando FreeFall and Orlando Slingshot, two rides that opened there in December 2021, to shut them down until their safely can be verified. However, FreeFall has been closed since Thursday night – and remains closed. Slingshot hasn't been seen operating since Friday, according to FOX 35's team.

