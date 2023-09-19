Orlando weather: Expect a mix of sun and clouds across Central Florida Tuesday

Today's high: 89 degrees

Tonight's low: 75 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Happy Tuesday central Florida. Forecast highs today reach the upper-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Most of the area will remain dry today, but for some in southern Brevard, Osceola an Orange Counties, there is a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two. Within any storm you can expect heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning. Rain chances will be back on the rise later this week.

BEACHES

Highs along our east coast beaches warm to the mid-80s with a northwest wind. It could be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Rain chances will reach 30% coverage in Brevard County today, with dry skies expected in Volusia and Flagler Counties, just like yesterday.

THEME PARKS

A humid day with highs reaching near 89. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 PM. Storms could put down heavy rain and lightning so be sure to head indoors when you head thunder.

OUTLOOK

An low pressure develops along the east coast of Florida later this week, bringing a better chance for storms area-wide. More clouds and rain will result in highs in the mid 80s to end the week. This are of low pressure could have significant coastal impacts. Strong onshore winds, bands of heavy rain, high surf, coastal flooding and beach erosion will be possible by the end of the week from the Cape northward.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane Nigel remains a Category 1 storm as of the 5am update. The latest forecast track has it strengthening to a Category 2 storm later today or tomorrow. Nigel will likely to remain out at sea with no impact to land. Elsewhere, another tropical wave off the west coast of Africa has a 70% of development over the next 7 days. If this becomes a named storm, it will be Ophelia. An area of non-tropical low pressure is forecast to form off the east coast of Florida/ SE U.S. later this week.

This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend if it remains offshore while it moves slowly northward or northwestward. Coastal impacts along central Florida and the southeastern US are likely. We will monitor this wave throughout this week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.