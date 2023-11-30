Orlando weather: Another chilly start to the day in Central Florida but a warm-up is on the way

Today's high: 74 degrees | Tonight's low: 59 degrees

TODAY:

We have another chilly start to the day. Wake-up temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with just a few clouds in the sky. By this afternoon, highs will peak in the low to mid-70s. We aren't quite at seasonal values for this time of year, but highs today will be very close. Temperatures continue to rise through the weekend.

BEACHES:

We have a partly cloudy day at our East Coast beaches. Afternoon highs will reach the 70s today with a light breeze. Surf in the 2' range with a moderate rip current risk.

THEME PARKS:

It is a great Thursday to head to the attractions. Highs park-side peak in the mid-70s this afternoon with passing clouds. We remain dry with a light breeze. Enjoy and don't forget sunglasses.

OUTLOOK:

Afternoon highs each and every afternoon this week will slowly be warming back to the 80s by Friday and the weather weekend ahead. Saturday will be the warmest day this weekend with highs reaching 83 degrees.

Rain chances will rise to a 20-30% chance during that time as a front will make its way across the southeast and eventually across the state of Florida.

We have another roller coaster of temperatures next week. Highs are going from the low-80s on Sunday to the mid-60s by next Wednesday. Download the FOX 35 Storm team weather app so you can track the temperatures where you live.

TROPICS:

No tropical activity is excepted for the final day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.